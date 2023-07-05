CAMDEN, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office says that a fire that destroyed a Camden home Tuesday night was caused by fireworks.
According to the office, the fire started around 10:30 p.m. at a two-story home on Apple Blossom Drive. They say the home was engulfed by the time the Camden-Wyoming Fire Company arrived at the scene.
After an investigation, the office determined that the fire started outside the home after fireworks inside a trashcan went off. They say the items inside the trashcan ignited and set the main house on fire.
The office estimates damages to be $250,000.
They say the American Red Cross is providing emergency assistance for an adult and a child, and a firefighter was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus for a medical evaluation.