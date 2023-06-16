DELMARVA - The Fourth of July is fast approaching, and towns across Delmarva are gearing up for their annual firework shows. Here's a rundown of each town's independence day firework plans:
LEWES
Lewes has events all day to celebrate the holiday. Starting at 9 a.m., the chamber of commerce is hosting Old-Fashioned Games for Children on 2nd Street. They say holding these games is a city tradition.
The Lewes Boat Parade will take place afterwards, winding its way down the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal from the Roosevelt Inlet to Fisherman’s Wharf. The boats are planning to leave around 1:30 p.m. and pass by the judges station at Fisherman's Wharf around 2 p.m., stopping just short of the Savannah Road Drawbridge.
Later in the day, the Doo-Dah Parade will start around 5 p.m., heading down Kings Highway to Second Street, ending on Savannah Road.
Fireworks in Lewes will begin at Dusk on July 4, with a barge of Savannah Beach serving as a launch point.
For more information, visit the Lewes Chamber of Commerce.
Fisherman's Wharf is also offering firework cruises to view both Lewes and Rehoboth fireworks. The boats will leave at 7 p.m. on each of their respective days, so they recommend arriving no later than 6:30 p.m. To book, visit the Wharf's website.
REHOBOTH BEACH
Rehoboth Beach's fireworks show will take place on Sunday, July 2 at 9:30 p.m. They say the display will be 20 minutes, and will be visible along the beach and boardwalk. The Funsters will perform at the bandstand starting at 8 p.m. and will continue after the fireworks display.
There are also several road closures during this time to keep in mind:
- Bandstand area will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6 p.m. to midnight
- Starting at 7 p.m., only bus traffic and residents will be allowed on Henlopen and Surf Avenues.
- Residents in Henlopen Acres, Henlopen Avenue, and North Shores have to access their homes via second street starting at 7 p.m.
- Vehicles are not allowed to cross Rehoboth Avenue at the circle starting at 7:30 p.m.
- Rehoboth Avenue heading east and Church Street from State Route 1 will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 8 pm. At that point, all vehicles entering Rehoboth Beach will have to do so via State Road to Bayard Avenue.
The City of Rehoboth is encouraging other modes of transportation, including DART Park & Ride or the Jolly Trolley.
For more information, check out the City of Rehoboth Beach.
DEWEY BEACH
Fireworks in Dewey Beach will take place in front of the Northbeach Restaurant, two blocks from the Rusty Rudder. The fireworks are run every year by the Rudder's parent company, Highway One.
BETHANY BEACH
Bethany Beach will start off the celebrations on July 2 with their Firecracker 5k Run/Walk starting at 7:15 a.m. at the Boardwalk Bandstand. All pre-registered participants will get a tech t-shirt, and awards will be given for overall, masters, and age groups.
On the 4th itself, Bethany will start out its celebration with a parade at noon. This year's theme is Sand & Sea in '23, with the best floats judged at an awards ceremony at 7:15 that evening, with a concert taking place at 7:30.
Fireworks in Bethany Beach will take place on July 4 at dusk.
For more info, check out the Town of Bethany Beach.
OCEAN CITY
Ocean City will be hosting two separate events for the fireworks, both taking place at the same time on different ends of town. For both, they will begin with music at 8 p.m., leading in to fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Downtown, the event will take place on the North Division Street Beach, with the music played on the Caroline Street stage.
Uptown, the event will take place at Northside Park on 125th Street.
Ocean City says to bring a beach chair and arrive early. They also say to consider $4 all-day bus fare or the West OC Park & Ride on Route 50 to help alleviate parking issues, which goes double because the Inlet Lot rate is $5 an hour.
For more information, check out Ocean City MD.
MILTON
The Milton Chamber of Commerce is hosting their "Bring Mayberry Back to Milton" celebration of the 4th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Milton Memorial Park.
They say the event will have free activities for kids and fun for the whole family. There will be a bike decorating contest & parade, a dunk tank, a water balloon fight, sack races, old-fashioned games, a photo booth, kids' yoga, and more.
For more information, check out the Greater Milton Chamber of Commerce.
LAUREL
Laurel will be hosting its Fourth of July celebration starting at 3:00 p.m. at Janosik Park on Front Street. They say it will include live bands, both food and non-food vendors, cornhole, a car show, face painting, and a parade.
Fireworks will begin at dusk.
For more information, visit the Town of Laurel.
SALISBURY
Salisbury's Red, White, and Boom event is taking place on the 4th at James M. Bennett High School. The gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 9:15 p.m.
Admission is free, with officials recommend you bring blankets and lawn chairs. WRDE-FM Coast Country Radio will be broadcasting on the field live.
The town says there is plenty of free parking.
For more information, check out the Red, White, and Boom Salisbury.