July's high temperatures continue in Delaware as the heat of summer marches on

MILTON, Del. - It's July in Delaware and the state has seen extremely high temperatures so far this month.
But these high temperatures are not unique to Delaware, the entire world has seen a record breaking heat wave this week.
As the heat of summer is only beginning, some like Shawn Grey can't believe that the weather was so different only a month ago.
"June was very cool, we had a lot of storms, we have a lot of wind," Grey said. "The climate has changed to hot all of a sudden and like the blink of an eye, it's hot."
But with the summer air being hotter than usual, that hasn't stopped kids from playing summer sports like baseball.
David Mindler coaches his sons baseball team and he said there's things people can do to deal with "the heaters" of weather.
"It's very important to keep the kids hydrated, they'll get cranky and it gets dangerous for them," Mindler said. "If you keep the players hydrated, keep them out of the sun when it gets it's too hot, it should be fine."
But other parents like Katie Paulsen said there are other ways her and her family keep cool when it gets into dangerous temperatures.
"We go to the pool, my kids are all on a swim team, so they enjoy swimming throughout the week and we try to go to beach when we can," Paulsen said.
Grey who is a Parks and Recreation worker for the town of Ocean City said he knows what to expect as more heat approaches.
"It's going to be really hot, the temperatures will be in the upper 90's and there's not going to be much relief," Grey said.
But Grey said the summer is a season he enjoys regardless of the heat.
"I'm sticky and hot but I know how to cool off too," Grey said. "We all know we our limits, we're going to do what we got to do to keep the town's running in this area."