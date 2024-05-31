OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Art League of Ocean City will open seven new art shows on First Friday, June 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th Street bayside. The event is free and open to the public, with complimentary beverages and live music by Party Shaker Billy Zee.
Special dance performances by the Saltare in Elementis Dance Collective, featuring “Intertidal” and “Global Water Dances,” will kick off the Dance on the Shore Festival. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the dancers and learn more about the festival's activities.
Featured Exhibitions:
Thaler Gallery: Michelle Marshall of Rehoboth Beach, Del., will present “Where the Sand Meets the Sea: Contemporary Beachscapes,” an exhibition of beach landscape paintings. “I always begin with a specific place in mind, working both from photos and direct observation, but my philosophy and technique embrace the belief that the painting will evolve synergistically in its own unique way. My work is impressionistic but seeks to evoke a genuine sense of place,” Marshall said.
Sisson Galleria: “Skate/Surf,” an all-media group show, explores surf and skate culture, inspired by its people, language, fashion, and lifestyle. Kathleen Hayes, an artist and surfer from Long Island, N.Y., will judge the exhibition and award cash prizes to the winners.
Studio E: The annual Clay-a-Palooza show by the Clay Guild of the Eastern Shore will feature a variety of fun and functional ceramics. The marketplace will be open during the event, offering original clay creations from local potters.
Spotlight Gallery: Jack Knight of Long Neck, Del., will showcase his paintings, collages, and assemblages in “Various Visuals.” Knight, an MFA graduate from SUNY Buffalo, has exhibited extensively across the East Coast and Canada.
Artisan Showcase: Joan Danoff, a metalsmith and enamelist from Washington, D.C., will present her modern and affordable sterling silver and copper jewelry.
Staircase Gallery: “Different Imagination,” an exhibition of graphite and ink drawings by Elizabeth Grey of Salisbury, Md., will be on display. “I'll try to take any blank piece of paper and turn it into a piece that can help viewers escape from the world we live in by using my emotions to express an imaginary world as an alternate reality,” Grey said.
Additionally, a weekend pop-up exhibit will feature artwork by Worcester County middle and high school students as part of the Lower Shore Addiction Awareness Visual Arts Competition, sponsored by the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore. This exhibit, emphasizing hope and recovery, will run from June 7-9. Alongside this, the Art League’s “Stigma Highlighted: Portraits of Recovery” exhibition will showcase twelve portraits of individuals in recovery, created by local artists. Worcester Goes Purple, a substance abuse prevention initiative, will have an informational table at the event.
The Art League will announce its 2024 scholarship winners, continuing its support for local students pursuing higher education in the arts. Since 1991, the Art League has awarded 83 scholarships.
The Princess Royale satellite gallery at 9100 Coastal Highway continues to display the artwork of Jennifer Carter of Bethany Beach, Del., while the Coffee Beanery satellite gallery at 94th Street and Coastal Highway features the collages and paintings of Gail Wynn from Pittsville, Md.
For more information, visit www.artleagueofoceancity.org.