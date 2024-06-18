SALISBURY, Md. – June’s third Friday in Salisbury will include festivities celebrating bicycles, skateboards, roller skates and cars. The event is scheduled for Friday, June 21, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Downtown Salisbury.
There will be a Downtown Business District on South Division Street next to Unity Square, a car show on East Main Street near the Circuit Courthouse and a mobile skate park on North Division Street between Route 50 and Main Street. The event will feature live music performances by the Shore Blues Band at Unity Square and Island Fusion on the Plaza.
The Washington Street Warehouse will provide skateboarding lessons, while Chicks in Bowls Maryland will offer roller skating lessons. Attendees can also learn about and donate to a future skatepark in Berlin.
Salisbury’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) will offer a free bike valet service for those who ride to the event. BPAC will also organize group bike rides and a "Mountain Bike Experience."
Third Friday is a free arts event held on the third Friday of each month in Downtown Salisbury. This year, the event features a new layout, spanning the Downtown Plaza (West Main Street from West Market Street to North Division Street), Division Street next to the parking garage and Unity Square.
Free registration is required for vendors, community groups, performers and volunteers. More information on the schedule of events and registration details can be found at 3rdfridaysby.com.