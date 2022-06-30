DOVER, Del.--After nearly two weeks in the 'State v. Kathleen McGuiness' criminal trial in Kent County, closing arguments were read and the 12 jurors were left deliberating the case Thursday afternoon.
Prosecutor Mark Denney with the Department of Justice began closing arguments, stating that the Delaware State Auditor demonstrated a clear common sense of abuse.
Defense Attorney Steve Wood however, reminded the jurors that they can only convict if they are sure "beyond a reasonable doubt," and that reasonable doubt lies in the things they don't even know, they don't know.
McGuiness' 20-year-old daughter Elizabeth Saylor was a big part of the trial.
The state argued that 'Saylor' and her friend did not have a formal interview to work at the auditor's office and were allowed to work more hours than other seasonal employees who were actually turned away due to "lack of work" during the COVID-19 pandemic.
McGuiness' Attorney Wood said the state compared Saylor's employment to five other seasonal workers who did not testify--so the argument was based on "half-truths," which is in fact "not the whole truth."
For the majority of the day, Kathleen McGuiness' face was red, often looking down and taking lots of notes on her pad.
The state made it a point to ask the jury to look at how she reacted to key events presented and witnesses who took the stand throughout the trial. Prosecutors said her conduct and monitoring employees' emails in real time speaks for itself.
Wood said even though checking emails could sound creepy, that is not a crime.
The state argued that the case is based on facts, the law, and multiple whistleblowers who reached out to the investigator; and Wood said in his concluding statements that the "evidence shows that the investigations is incomplete, incompetent, and biased from the very beginning."
The Delaware State Auditor faces two felony counts and three misdemeanors. Attorney Wood continuously reminded the jury that those accused are and continue to be innocent until proven guilty.