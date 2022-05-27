DELAWARE-- A jury was selected for 'State v. Kathleen McGuiness' Thursday.
The jury is composed of a total of 18 people. Twelve people were selected with an additional 6 alternates.
Opening arguments are on track for 'State v. Kathleen McGuiness' as the trial is set to take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Leonard Williams Justice Center in Wilmington.
McGuiness was indicted on five criminal charges last October for the alleged misuse of public funds, including: violation of the state's official code of conduct, felony theft, non compliance with procurement law, official misconduct, and witness intimidation.
McGuiness continues to deny all accusations against her.
McGuiness had previously filed a motion on March 11 asking Judge Carpenter to dismiss the act of intimidation offense. The motion was discussed, but not formerly considered at the hearing on April 7.
The Delaware Department of Justice said the investigation began a year ago, after about 12 whistleblowers came forward.
If convicted on all counts, Katherine McGuiness could face up to 13 years in prison.