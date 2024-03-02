GEORGETOWN, Del. - Justice of the Peace Court 3 is reducing its hours until further notice starting March 3.
According to the State of Delaware Administrative Office of the Courts, this is part of a pilot program to optimize the use of judicial resources at the Justice of the Peace Court. The court's new hours are 6 a.m. to midnight daily. Judicial officers will work from 8 a.m. to midnight. The court says it will not accept new cases after 11 p.m.
All in-person and virtual activity after 11 p.m. will need to be directed to Justice of the Peace Court 7 located at 480 Bank Ln. in Dover.