LEWES, Del. - Lewes residents will have better access to the Delaware Court system starting next week. Justice of the Peace Court 2 in Rehoboth Beach will close on Monday and reopen just five miles north in Lewes on Wednesday, according to the court system.
The entry-level court, which handles criminal matters like vehicle cases and code violations as well as civil cases like landlord and tenant disputes, is moving from its current location on Hudson Way in Rehoboth Beach to Willow Creek Road in Lewes.
The new location will provide a more modern facility with more room for court staff and more parking, allowing for more convenient access. The site for the Justice of the Peace Court's statewide video court program will also be housed at the new location and will operate 16 hours a day, five days a week.
"We recognize that changing the location may be an inconvenience for some who have grown used to where it is, but we believe the public will find this new facility to be more convenient and easier to access," said Justice of the Peace Court Administrator Liz Petrick.