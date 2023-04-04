SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Police Department has welcomed their newest K-9, named Chaos, to department's K-9 unit.
The Belgian Malinois mix was donated by the Throw Away Dogs Project, an nonprofit organization recognized internationally for training dogs into law enforcement canines. They say Chaos was being trained for bed bug detection, but trainers discovered that he responded better to police work and detection training.
The department says that Chaos completed an initial 6-week K-9 training with handler PFC A. Gutierrez, after which he became certified in explosive detection.
“Chaos has been wonderful at adapting and training alongside me as his new handler,” said Gutierrez. “The unspoken connection is still growing, but I am very honored to have been chosen to work in the K-9 unit. Chaos will make a great partner and asset to our team.”
Chaos' donation was voted to be accepted by the Salisbury City Council on April 4, with the donation organized by Delmarva K-9, who connected Chaos to the Throw Away Dogs Project. They say Chaos was donated entirely, leaving the department to only need to fund the training and equipment.
“Our K-9 unit has allowed our Police Department to have a more curated protocol for safety,” said Mayor Jack Heath. “By bringing in specially trained canines, we add a new layer of security for the residents of Salisbury as well as a new partner for an officer. We welcome Chaos to protect our community alongside his handler Officer Gutierrez.”
Chaos will join Axle, Bolt, and Hank at the Salisbury Police Department, with shifts beginning in April 2023.