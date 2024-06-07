Smoke

Smoke is a cherished member of the Ocean City police force for six years.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Smoke, the K-9 unit dog who has been serving the Ocean City area, had an unfortunate injury that sidelined him from action since early March.

Smoke is a cherished member of the Ocean City police force for six years, and has been missed by his handler, Erika Rhode, who witnessed the incident that led to his injury. "I was devastated when my partner was injured. I didn't know the severity of it at the time, but I knew it was bad," shared Rhode.

During a routine training exercise, Smoke, in pursuit of a decoy in a bite suit, incurred a severe injury to his front left leg upon jumping at the decoy. The injury necessitated surgery, leaving Smoke in a splint and soft cast for eight weeks. However, Rhode remains hopeful for Smoke's speedy recovery. "He just got that cast off on Wednesday. So now we're just taking it day by day, allowing his leg to fully recover," she stated.

While Smoke's surgery was a costly affair, the Maryland Police K9 Foundation stepped in to alleviate the financial burden by covering more than six thousand dollars of the medical expenses. Scott Lockerman, the president of the foundation, emphasized the importance of supporting these brave K-9 unit dogs, stating, "We know it costs a lot of money and to feed the dogs, to take care of the dogs, to give the dogs equipment. But I think they're necessary. Good to have for any agency."

As Smoke inches closer to his full recovery, Rhode eagerly anticipates his return to duty, especially with the busy summer season underway in Ocean City. "It's summertime here in Ocean City, so I need my partner to come back and get to work," she expressed.

To commemorate Smoke's healing journey and support his rehabilitation process, a barbecue fundraiser will be held Saturday, June 8th, starting at 10 a.m. at Harbor Freight in Berlin.