MILLSBORO, Del. - The new Millsboro location of Kaisy's Delights opened on Jan. 18.
Kaisy's closed its doors on Rehoboth Avenue in November. CoastTV News spoke with the restaurant's owner, Thierry Langer, who said the decision to leave the beach was based on two ideas: expansion and customer traffic.
Langer said the Rehoboth Beach location couldn't keep up with the new concept Kaisy's Delights wanted to implement, which included expanding to serve not just coffee and sweets but dine-in service and full breakfast and lunch offerings. He said he saw an opportunity in Millsboro he didn't want to pass up.
Slowing business in Rehoboth was another reason for the move. Langer isn't the only business leaving Rehoboth- or the only one discussing the trend of decreasing traffic through his doors. Last summer, business owners blamed a slower start on cooler weather and lingering smoke from Canadian wildfires, and the Rehoboth Beach Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce also attributed it to a change in feelings about the overall state of the economy.
That feeling of slow business continued through the end of the summer. A data report from the chamber showed that hotels were down almost 9,000 bookings in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period the previous year.
A ribbon cutting celebrating Kaisy's Delights' new Millsboro Main Street location is set for Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. It is organized by the Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce. Kaisy's Delights is open every day from 8 to 3 p.m.