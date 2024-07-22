WASHINGTON - Kamala Harris delivers remarks at the White House during a celebratory event for the NCAA championship teams of the 2023-2024 season. It is Harris' first public appearance addressing the nation since being endorsed by Biden to replace him in the presidential race against former president Donald Trump.
Harris starts her address by expressing gratitude for Biden's service to the country. She refers to Biden's legacy as, "unmatched in modern history."
Harris’ newly launched campaign has raised $49.6 million in grassroots donations in the less than one day since it was launched. Additionally, some major Democratic donors who had previously paused their contributions out of concerns about Biden, tell CNBC they’re ready to back Harris.
According to the Vice President's X post, she will be coming to Wilmington to meet with staff at the campaign headquarters.
"One day down. 105 to go. Together, we're going to win this." said Harris in the post.