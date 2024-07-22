Election 2024 Biden Drops Out

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and President Joe Biden arrive for an event in the East Room of the White House, May 9, 2024, in Washington. She's already broken barriers, and now Harris could soon become the first Black woman to head a major party's presidential ticket after President Joe Biden's ended his reelection bid. The 59-year-old Harris was endorsed by Biden on Sunday, July 21, after he stepped aside amid widespread concerns about the viability of his candidacy.

 Evan Vucci - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON - Kamala Harris delivers remarks at the White House during a celebratory event for the NCAA championship teams of the 2023-2024 season. It is Harris' first public appearance addressing the nation since being endorsed by Biden to replace him in the presidential race against former president Donald Trump.

Harris starts her address by expressing gratitude for Biden's service to the country. She refers to Biden's legacy as, "unmatched in modern history."

Harris’ newly launched campaign has raised $49.6 million in grassroots donations in the less than one day since it was launched. Additionally, some major Democratic donors who had previously paused their contributions out of concerns about Biden, tell CNBC they’re ready to back Harris.

According to the Vice President's X post, she will be coming to Wilmington to meet with staff at the campaign headquarters.

"One day down. 105 to go. Together, we're going to win this." said Harris in the post.