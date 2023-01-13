LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Public Library has recognized Karen Fischer as the library’s 2022 Volunteer of the Year.
Fischer began volunteering at the library in 2011 after retiring from Winterthur and previously served as a board member for Friends of the Lewes Public Library. She specializes in pre-opening and circulation duties such as checking in and organizing returned items, gathering reserved books for patrons, shelving materials, and searching for missing items.
“Karen has been with us through it all, from the original building to our new, state-of-the-art facility,” said Tracy Dietz, volunteer coordinator. “We appreciate that we can count on her for any project that comes up and are so grateful for her many years of service.”
As the busiest library in Sussex County, the Lewes Public Library relies every day on its community of over 120 volunteers. Together, the library says they contribute over 6,000 hours of time annually, allowing the library to provide service to over 100,000 visitors and offer more than 1,000 programs each year.
“With the new library building of 2016, it has been a wonderful asset to allow the library to offer so many activities for the community, promote great displays, allow access to numerous meeting rooms and computers, offer the Friends gift shop, and just be a place to come to relax with a good book,” said Fischer. “As volunteers, we meet interesting folks and great volunteers and staff, plus have the ability to promote to the public what a great resource we have in Lewes. Visit the library and enjoy!”
For more information, visit the library's website at lewes.lib.de.us.