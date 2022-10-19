DOVER, Del. - Delaware Auditor of Accounts Kathleen McGuiness has been sentenced following her corruption trial that took place last summer.
McGuiness has been sentenced to:
For conflict of interest:
- A fine of $10,000
- One year level 1 probation
For official misconduct:
- One year level 1 probation
- 500 hours of community service
This is well below the the sentence the state was seeking, which included more that $30,000 in fines, probation, and 30 days of jail time.
According to McGuiness' attorney Steve Wood, she resigned Tuesday night. Wood says her last day is November 4th.