DOVER, Del. - Delaware Auditor of Accounts Kathleen McGuiness has been sentenced following her corruption trial that took place last summer.

McGuiness has been sentenced to:

For conflict of interest:

  • A fine of $10,000
  • One year level 1 probation

For official misconduct: 

  • One year level 1 probation
  • 500 hours of community service

This is well below the the sentence the state was seeking, which included more that $30,000 in fines, probation, and 30 days of jail time.

According to McGuiness' attorney Steve Wood, she resigned Tuesday night. Wood says her last day is November 4th. 

