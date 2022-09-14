DELAWARE- Signs you see will eventually come down after Kathy McGuiness lost the democratic primary election for Delaware State Auditor.
McGuiness was not backed by the Democratic Party after she was convicted of two misdemeanor charges.
She will remain focused on completing her term regardless of when she will be sentenced.
"My mindset now is what do I have to get done at work, tie up at work and how can I help transition so the next person that comes in and is sworn in has a good playbook to go by if they so choose that one," McGuiness said.
But one of the questions that remains is if Governor John Carney will use his power to remove McGuiness before her term ends.
In a statement today, his office quoted the Delaware Constitution which says in part, 'The Governor shall remove from office any public officer convicted of misbehavior in office…'
"The Governor's Constitutional responsibilities, as clarified by the Delaware Supreme Court in Slawik v. Folsom, are not triggered until a judgment of conviction is entered. Legally, that will occur when the Auditor is sentenced."
McGuiness was elected as the first female state auditor and before that served as a Rehoboth Beach commissioner. She says this will not be the last of public service for her.
"There's always another chapter," McGuiness said. "I was a public servant long before the state auditor. So, I always leave the options open."
Whether the position is taken from her or not, Kathy McGuiness remains focused on getting work done as the state auditor until she can't anymore.
According to the Kent County Supreme Court, a sentencing date has not been set yet and it is unclear when that date will be decided.