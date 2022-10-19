DELAWARE- Wednesday, former State Auditor of Accounts Kathleen McGuiness was sentenced following her corruption trial that took place last summer. Following her sentencing, McGuiness resigned from her position.
Wednesday, WRDE received the following statement from Governor Carneys office:
“The Governor received a letter from the Auditor this afternoon and has accepted her resignation effective 4:30 p.m. today, October 19, 2022. There’s important work that has to be done in the Auditor’s office over the next couple of months including the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report. The Governor plans to name a replacement to continue this important work.”
In response to the sentencing and resignation of McGuiness, House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst issued the following statement:
“Today’s sentencing of the State Auditor brings to a close an unprecedented and sad chapter in Delaware history. For months, many have called on the Auditor to take a leave of absence, and then to resign from office once she was found guilty of violating the public trust. With the State Auditor’s resignation today, we can begin to restore public confidence in this office and improve trust and stability among its employees.”