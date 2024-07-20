Kayaker rescued in Rehoboth Bay

REHOBOTH BAY, Del. - On Friday afternoon, July 19th, at 12:16 PM, the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to a water rescue incident in the Rehoboth Bay near Savage Ditch and Massey’s Ditch. Officials reported that a 40-year-old male on a brown kayak was missing.
The Indian River response units included Utility 80-8 with 80 Marine 1 from the Oak Orchard facility, 80 Brush with 80 Marine 2, and Engine #80-1 from the Long Neck facility, along with the Delaware State Fire Police. These units coordinated with the Rehoboth Beach Fire Company to navigate the assigned grid coordinates for the search.
Emergency responders launched from Massey’s Landing Public Boat Ramp and conducted a thorough search of the area. The Delaware State Fire Police managed access to the public boat ramp during the operation.
The search concluded successfully when the kayaker was located with the assistance of an aviation unit. Both kayakers were safely reunited at the Indian River Inlet Marina with help from DNREC.
All marine units were then cleared to return to their designated quarters.