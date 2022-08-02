MILFORD, Del. - Most schools are still out for summer and that means children are playing outside in communities everywhere. A speed awareness campaign is kicking off as part of a local National Night Out in Milford. The goal is to get people to drive 25 mph.
A lack of stop signs from Lincoln to Milford on South Walnut Street is raising concerns about speeding in Milford. That has caused the city to partner with a national campaign to bring speeding drivers to a stop.
Green means go, but the wording on the campaign sign means slow down. The "Keep Kids Alive Drive 25 campaign exists in over 1,000 communities, raising awareness for residential speed limits in almost every state.
The National Night Out initiative that promotes police and community partnerships with agencies and their communities around the country will fill Bicentennial Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The city decided that was the perfect opportunity to promote this safety initiative simulataneously.
Economic Development & Community Engagement Administrator Sara Bluhm says DelDOT did a traffic study of Walnut Street, but this campaign aims to save money and solve speeding issues before changes are made to the roadway.
"If you draw a white line on the right side of the road and you just make the road look a little bit smaller, people seem to actually slow down a little bit," Bluhm says. "If the road is too wide you have a lot more freedom, so simple things like that or put in some curbing, bump outs where your crosswalks are."
Go to the My Milford App or click here to get one of these campaign signs for your yard.