Keeping Up with Growth in Downtown Milford

MILFORD, Del. - With many people moving to Milford in recent years, the nonprofit group Downtown Milford Inc is looking for more volunteers to keep Milford's downtown thriving.
"Downtown Milford is the heart of this city and this city is growing and as it grows we need to grow with it." said Executive Director of Downtown Milford Inc, Janne Collins.
Sara Bluhm, Economic Development and Community Engagement Coordinator for Milford, said that people come to Milford for its fun events and amenities but the city needs help keeping up with the demand for these things, "As people move into town, they're used to certain elements from where they came from so having those amenities here in Milford: stuff for the kids to do, events for families, and the beautification."
Local business the Irish Rose has their annual Irish Music and Dance Concert coming up, but with few volunteers and overwhelming demand , Milford traditions like this are struggling to keep up with demand.
"The last couple of times we've had almost maximum attendance. I think this year we are going to meet maximum attendance and I think we may look for a bigger venue for next year. It's been that successful every year." said owner Eugenia Sparks.
For more information on how to become a volunteer you can visit downtownmilford.org.