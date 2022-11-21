OCEAN CITY, Md.- It can happen in an instant. You're cooking Thanksgiving dinner, get distracted for one minute, and suddenly there's a fire. Monday the Ocean City Fire Department demonstrated how to prevent fires in the kitchen.
"There's lots of family and friends around and everyone's excited. When you're cooking and get distracted you could just throw your dish towel or pot holder on and these catch fire very quickly," said Deputy Fire Marshal, Allison Lecates.
Keep towels, clothing, and pot holders away from stoves and open flames. Utensils like wooden spoons can also catch fire in just seconds.
"Something else to be mindful of is your pots and pans. Keep all the handles turned in that way if any little ones are in the kitchen, we can prevent burn injuries from occurring and them spilling hot liquid on themselves," said Lecates.
The fire department recommends keeping all children and pets at least 3 to 4 feet away from the kitchen while cooking.
"There could be a knife in the kitchen. A child could run by and knock it over and cut themselves. So make sure anything in the kitchen that a child could grab or a pet could jump up to, we keep pushed away from the ledge," said Ryan Whittington with the Ocean City Fire Department.
Check the batteries in your smoke alarms before the holiday, and keep a fire extinguisher in the kitchen.