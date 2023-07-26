Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle rescued at Slaughter Beach

SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del. - On July 25, a fisherman in Slaughter Beach, discovered that a Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle was caught on a fishing line.
The fisherman took the turtle to the Dupont Nature Center, who helped get the turtle to the MERR Institute. The turtle was named Stormy, after the thunderstorms going on while it was undergoing care at MERR.
Stormy was later taken to the Virginia Aquarium and Science Center for surgery to remove the fishing hook that had been ingested.
Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtles are the most endangered sea turtles in the world. While there is a long road to recovery, there is hope that Stormy can soon return to the wild.