DOVER, Del. - The Kent County government was hacked over the weekend and some systems remain down Monday morning.
According to the Levy Court, Kent County was the target of a network intrusion around 7 a.m. on Saturday, though it said there was no disruption of critical county services like 911 dispatching.
County officials said they are confident that sensitive information is secure, however there will be delays in routine services while systems are restored. Internet-based services and some phone numbers will be offline temporarily.
Kent County's IT team responded to the attack immediately, officials said, and has received support from the state as well as local governments. County staff members are working with cybersecurity consultants and law enforcement to ensure all systems are secure. The investigation is ongoing.