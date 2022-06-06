DOVER, Del.- Less than a week after charges were dropped against her in New Castle County Superior Court, Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness has been indicted on those same charges by a Kent County grand jury.
The new indictment came after the location of the trial became a point of contention. Prosecutors then dropped the case "without prejudice," That means there is no double jeopardy, which allowed the state to re-draw the charges in Kent County, where McGuiness' office is.
As with the New Castle County indictment, on Monday McGuiness was indicted on five criminal charges for the alleged misuse of public funds, including: violation of the state's official code of conduct, felony theft, non compliance with procurement law, official misconduct, and witness intimidation.
She has continually proclaimed her innocence.
The trial process now must start all over again in Kent County.