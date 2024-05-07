MILTON, Del. - Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding, a local equine-assisted therapy program, has raised $70,000 to enhance its services. The funds will be used for the care of horses and to expand the herd by two new horses.
The money was raised at the nonprofit's third annual Kentucky Derby Watch Party held Saturday, May 4. The event this year outperformed the previous year's total by about $14,000, highlighting the community's growing support.
Attendees came dressed in their fanciest hats. Those in crazy pants stood out from the crowd. There was a live auction, raffles and games as people sipped on mint juleps. The evening culminated in a group viewing of the Kentucky Derby on a big screen, featuring a thrilling photo-finish race.
CoastTV News Anchor, Mallory Metzner served as the event's emcee and judged the crazy hats and crazy pants contests.