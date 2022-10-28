DAGSBORO, Del.- Kevin Seefried has been found. This comes after Delaware State Police issued a Gold Alert for the man, who was missing since Thursday.
Delaware State Police confirmed Friday that the Gold Alert issued for the Laurel man is canceled.
Kevin Seefried's son, Hunter Seefried, released a statement Friday morning about his missing father, saying that they have reason to believe he is in danger. Hunter then updated his Facebook page saying,
"UPDATE- he is safe and has been found, thank you to everyone I greatly appreciate you guys".
Investigators both from DSP and the FBI were seen talking to people in Seefried's driveway Friday afternoon.
Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto said while officers were searching for Seefried that they were worried for his safety.
"It's a part of our mission to protect the lives and safety of the citizens and visitors of Delaware and this falls right in line with that," DeMalto said.
Both Kevin and Hunter were convicted of taking part in the January 6th, 2021 Capitol Riot in June, with Hunter being sentenced to 24 months in prison, a year of supervised release and $2000 in fines earlier this month. Kevin Seefried is scheduled to be sentenced on January 20, 2023.