WASHINGTON - Kevin Seefried, a 53-year-old man from Laurel, was sentenced to 36 months in prison on Thursday afternoon for his participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors were seeking a 70-month sentence.
His charges included obstruction of an official proceeding, entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Seefried is shown in footage of the riot carrying a Confederate flag. During the riot he was joined by his son, Hunter Seefried, also from Laurel. Hunter was sentenced in October to two years in prison with one year of supervised release and to pay $2,000 restitution.