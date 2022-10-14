SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Key deadlines are coming up for the general election including registration.
Cathleen Hartsky-Carter of the Delaware Department of Elections is making offices accessible outside of normal hours this weekend.
"We are going to have our county elections open statewide," Hartsky-Carter said. "New Castle, Kent, and Sussex County tomorrow from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for people to come in and register to vote."
People can also register to vote online here.
Absentee ballots are still an option for voters but they must meet qualifications. Including being in the military or public service, illness whether that be yourself or a loved one, or religious reasons.
The state supreme court's decision has caused older people to be concerned about not getting to the polls. Ken Bock at CHEER says it helps with transport by request.
"We haven't heard as much but we do get inquiries each election cycle and the vote is a very important opportunity and obligation for all of us," Bock said.
Another group who has trouble finding time to vote are first responders. Norman "Jay" Jones of the Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association says firefighters in certain positions could find themselves voting absentee.
"Normally when we are on call, we have time to go," Jones said. "But our paid staff, the ones that usually run our ambulances and that type of stuff, normally work from 12 hour shifts to 24 hour shifts. That could make it hard for them to vote on election day."
Delawareans are able to register to vote until 11:59 p.m. Saturday. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Friday, November 4. Early voting is scheduled from Friday, October 28 to Sunday, November 6 with five locations that will be open in Sussex County.
The clock is ticking for voters to prepare themselves for what is expected to be a key midterm election in Delaware.