SALISBURY, Md - 50 year old Damon Williamson of Westover has been convicted of Kidnapping, Attempted Rape in the First degree, two counts of Rape in the Second Degree and related offenses in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County.
The Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County making the announcement on Thursday for the May 5 decision.
According to Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes, in January 2021, Williamson sexually assaulted a woman at the Chesapeake Inn.
in February 2021, he took two women from East Salisbury to the area of the Industrial Park for the purpose of sexually assaulting each one. At the time of these offenses, Williamson was on parole for convictions for Rape, Aggravated Assault and Burglary out of the State of Pennsylvania.
The Honorable S. James Sarbanes, Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, presided over the two-day jury trial.