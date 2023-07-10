REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Kim Leisey has officially joined CAMP Rehoboth as its new Executive Director, the community center announced Monday.
They say Leisey is the first cisgender lesbian woman to serve as Executive Director in the center's history, and has much experience in CAMP's four pillars: health, arts, advocacy, and community engagement.
They welcome the public to come by to welcome Kim to her new role.
Leisey was announced as director in May.
“I am honored to be working with the amazing team at the CAMP Rehoboth Community Center. My leadership will honor the important and beautiful legacy of Steve Elkins and Murray Archibald. The foundation they have created is strong and powerful. Together with the staff, the Board and community, CAMP Rehoboth will continue to offer advocacy, support, and connections among our LGBTQ+ community and our friends and neighbors throughout Sussex County and Delaware at large. CAMP Rehoboth will continue to add to the vibrant communities at the beaches and beyond. Together we will create a place that includes all and fosters real connections. Together we will thrive, I can’t wait to meet everyone!” said Kim.