SNOW HILL, Md. - A kitten has tested positive for rabies in Worcester County, according to the Worcester County Health Department. This comes after the first case of rabies of 2023 was found in Delaware last week in a groundhog.
Officials say though they have identified all potential contacts with the rabid kitten, the case serves as a reminder of the importance or rabies and proper pet vaccination. According to the department, rabies is an ongoing issue in the county affecting local wildlife. They say animals most frequently confirmed with rabies include raccoons, foxes, skunks, groundhogs, and cats.
The department says cats are the number one domestic animals species most likely to be unvaccinated and are therefore at higher risk of exposure to rabies.
The department offers the following tips for avoiding contact with rabies:
Have your dogs, cats, and ferrets vaccinated against rabies regularly and keep those vaccinations current in accordance with the law. (Especially outdoor cats).
Do not let your pets roam free - they are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.
Avoid feeding your animals outside; this draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep. (If you must feed outdoors, do not leave the food out overnight and clean up any spillage.) Cover your garbage cans securely.
Avoid sick animals and those acting in an unusual manner and teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they don’t know.
If your pet has contact with a wild animal, avoid touching your pet with bare hands (wear gloves) and do not touch the wild animal. Report the incident immediately to the Health Department or your local police in order to arrange testing of the wild animal, if available, and consult your veterinarian.