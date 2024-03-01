ANNAPOLIS, Md - The Maryland Appellate Court is scheduled to review the case against Berlin's Tyler Mailloux. It was in August 2023 that Worcester County Circuit Judge Brett W. Wilson ruled that the state incorrectly filed the case against Mailloux in Circuit Court instead of the District Court of Maryland and dismissed the charges.
Malilloux faced traffic related charges in a hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of 14 year-old Gavin Knupp of Ocean Pines. The charges included failure to immediately stop a vehicle at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failure to remain at the scene of an accident and failure to report to police.
After the dismissal, Worcester County State's Attorney Kristin Heiser said the state has already filed an appeal. Knupp was 14 when he was killed in the hit-and-run on July 11, 2022, while waking in the area of Grays Corner Road in Berlin.