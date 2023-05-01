BERLIN, Md. - On Monday, the Knupp family learned of charges against 22-year-old Tyler Mailloux in connection to the hit-and-run that killed their 14-year-old son in July of 2022.
"It just brings all the emotions right back of the day, and of the pain. Not that we don't think about it all day every day. It's just very raw," says mother of Gavin Knupp, Tiffany Knupp.
While the community has been frustrated by the slow legal process, now that the charges have been filed, the feelings surrounding the case are complicated.
"We're one step closer to justice, but at the same time it's raw, because this isn't going to bring Gavin back," says Ocean City local Stacey Desch.
The Knupp family released a statement Mon. thanking the state's attorney and her team for their work in filing the charges.
"We are immensely grateful to Kris Heiser and her team for the diligence and hard work that led to the filing of these criminal charges against the defendant Tyler Mailloux. We also again want to express our appreciation to our family, friends and the entire community for their love and support. We will forever be grateful for the strength you have given us to keep fighting and we have only just begun. This presents an important step towards accountability for Gavin’s death, but it is just a step in that direction. Let there be no confusion - we will not rest until that process is completed, both through this criminal prosecution in addition to pursuing any and all available civil remedies.”
Tiffany says when the day comes that she meets Mailloux face-to-face, she has a lot to say to him.
"He knows what I have to say to him and it's coming very soon," says Tiffany.
But if one positive thing has come out of this dark time, it's the overwhelming support the family has received from the community.
"It's heartfelt and we feel it in our soul. There's no community like ours, absolutely not," says Tiffany.