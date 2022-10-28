BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Ksebe Group of Long & Foster says that they wll be holding a mobile blood drive, open to the public, on Halloween (Monday, October 31st) from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The Group says that the event will benefit the Blood Bank of Delmarva, and be held at the Groups office in Bethany Beach. They say that at the event the Kesbe group will be serving hamburgers and hot dogs from the grill, beverages, and Halloween candy.
The group welcomes people to drop in on Halloween, but to make the process faster they can register online.
“We know how much our community relies on the local blood bank,” said Adam Ksebe, team lead of the Ksebe Group of Long & Foster. “We want to do our part to contribute to their supply and make it a fun event for everyone.”
