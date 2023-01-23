KSI Helping Those with Disabilities Get to Work

MILFORD, Del. - Keeping the wheels turning to help those who are disabled. Kent Sussex Inc (KSI) recently received two new buses to support its transportation program for those with disabilities.
James Gerding goes to KSI to work on their production line. He says having their buses to pick him up and take him home are essential to his ability to work, "Only thing is if you have a disability and stuff like that it's really helpful because we can't drive sometimes but the bus system here is great."
KSI says two new buses from the Delaware Transit Corporation will contribute to getting those with disabilities, like Gerding, to their jobs or to KSI training programs.
According to the Division of Developmental Disabilities Services, "There are many opportunities for individuals with disabilities to enter the workforce, but they need some help doing so."
Leroy Hicks worked in fast food until his physical disabilities worsened, "And his eye sight started getting worse... He said KSI it's time for a change. I still need support, I don't want to sit home all day. So KSI was able to work with him and say 'Okay come into KSI, which program will work for you?' " said KSI Community Relations' Alicia Hollis.
Some of those programs at KSI include skill development, community based work service, follow along programs and more.
Details on those programs can be found at ksiinc.org.