(LEWES, Del) According to Project Kudos which is powered by the Schell Brothers help raise $52,636 for Beebe Healthcare.
According to Project Kudos, this is an opportunity to show appreciation and gratitude for people around them by giving them kudos through social media apps such as Facebook and Instagram.
Project Kudos says the Schell Brothers donated a dollar each time a kudos was given. The money went toward the Beebe Medical Foundation.
The organization says that the Kudos for a Cause campaign began in January 2021. The organization will partner with different charities to help spread happiness and raise money for a non profit. They say the campaign has raised $285,943 for more than 60 local organizations.