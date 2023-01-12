Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&