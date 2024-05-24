GEORGETOWN, Del. - La Red Health Center held a tree planting ceremony Friday morning at their Georgetown campus to honor U.S. Senator Tom Carper and La Esperanza.
Senator Carper helped secure federal funding that enabled La Red to become a Federally Qualified Health Center, while La Esperanza, a multiservice nonprofit organization that helps the Latino and immigrant communities in Sussex County, was once La Red's parent organization.
"It is a very special celebration, especially for me since I've been here since we opened our doors back in 2001," said Dr. Fabricio Alarcón, medical director at La Red. "It is incredible to see what we have become, especially considering how we started as just a network of doctors offering advice over the phone, and now, you know, you see all the locations we have."
La Red also introduced the community to its new mobile health unit, which will be available to serve underserved communities in Sussex County at the beginning of August.
Recently, La Red unveiled a new logo reflecting its evolution and commitment to the community.