GEORGETOWN, Del. - Many people got to receive free COVID tests, health screenings and more at La Red Health Centers first Health Resource Day event. People in the community got to learn about resources they never knew existed in the area.
"They gave out a lot of information pertaining to the signs and the symptoms of low blood sugar and I know that's a trigger for myself because I know that runs in my family very very heavy," said Sharee Franklin, a Delawarean in attendance.
Franklin visited the event with her friends all the way from Dover. Impressed with how much they've learned about their health and the resources they never knew about.
"At the nurse and family partnership booth I learned they actually help first time mothers adjust and all that stuff and she said up to babies that are 2-years-old so that's really nice," said Christa Matthews, another Delawarean in attendance.
La Red said this is what the event is intended for.
"We just need patients to know that they have help, or not to be afraid to ask for help especially if they need it ," explained Ivan Carrillo, a RN with La Red.
Whether getting a stick in their finger, receiving a free COVID test,
sanitizers, masks or clothes -- no one left empty handed.
"With one tiny stick we're doing cholesterol and glucose and then we give them the results within 5 minutes and we review it," said Mary Summerville, an RN with Beebe Healthcare.
And to better serve the growing Hispanic population, translators were available at booths. Along with resources for those seeking immigration services.
"La Esperanza is doing a community assessment, we're trying to get a better understanding of how needs are being met what continued services people may need," said Bryant Garcia, an immigration specialist at La Esperanza.
Showing Sussex Countians from all backgrounds they don't have to go far to get the help that they need.
The event was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about health resources available in Sussex county can contact La Red at (302) 855-1233.