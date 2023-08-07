GEORGETOWN, Del. - La Red Health Center says it needs more bilingual employees.
They serve around 14,000 people in Sussex County, and half of them are Latino.
Marina Díaz Roblero, who came to Sussex County from Guatemala in 2004, went to a doctor's office in our area and could not be seen immediately due to the language barrier.
"I got there looking for a nurse, a doctor, but they didn't understand me," said Díaz Roblero. "I couldn't explain myself … and they said, 'Sit down, and we'll find someone who speaks Spanish, but it will be by phone,' and I waited three hours."
For that reason, La Red Health Center, which started in 2001, is working hard to hire more bilingual staff members.
"Having bilingual staff, it's a part of who La Red is, and it's also part of our culture, so it's we really do try to find candidates and try to attract candidates that are bilingual for the community and to be able to do what we do," said Doreen Rushton, director of human resources for La Red Health Center.
Sandra Soto has been working very closely with patients at the reception desk for almost three years, and by being bilingual, it is rewarding for her to impact someone's life through the language.
"The majority of our patients are speaking Spanish, and it feels great to be able to help people that sometimes don't even know how to write their own name, help them out, fill out the applications and all that," said Soto, office coordinator at the Georgetown facility.
The language barrier caused Díaz Roblero to stop seeing another doctor.
"For what was happening to me, they were sending me to another place and I asked if they spoke Spanish, they said no and then I said, better not because I can't explain myself," said Díaz Roblero.
According to La Red Health Center, approximately 54 percent of the staff are bilingual. They also have about nine interpreters throughout the three facilities — Georgetown, Millsboro, and Seaford — and partnerships with language lines.
Open positions at La Red Health Center can be viewed here.