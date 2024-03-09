Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Portions of southern Delaware and central, northern and southern New Jersey. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in bayside communities and along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/08 PM 6.8 2.2 2.2 Minor 10/09 AM 6.2 1.5 0.9 Minor 10/10 PM 4.7 0.0 -0.2 None 11/10 AM 4.2 -0.5 -0.9 None 11/11 PM 4.8 0.2 -0.3 None 12/11 AM 5.0 0.3 0.1 None Arthur Kill at Perth Amboy MLLW Categories - Minor 7.2 ft, Moderate 8.2 ft, Major 9.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/07 PM 8.1 2.4 2.1 Minor 10/08 AM 7.8 2.1 1.3 Minor 10/09 PM 6.3 0.6 0.0 None 11/09 AM 5.7 -0.0 -0.7 None 11/10 PM 6.0 0.3 -0.4 None 12/10 AM 6.2 0.5 0.1 None Sandy Hook Bay at Sandy Hook MLLW Categories - Minor 6.7 ft, Moderate 7.7 ft, Major 8.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/07 PM 7.4 2.2 1.9 Minor 10/08 AM 7.5 2.3 1.5 Minor 10/09 PM 6.1 0.9 0.3 None 11/09 AM 5.6 0.4 -0.3 None 11/10 PM 5.7 0.5 -0.2 None 12/10 AM 5.9 0.7 0.2 None Watson Creek at Manasquan MLLW Categories - Minor 5.7 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 7.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/07 PM 6.4 2.0 1.4 Minor 10/08 AM 6.4 2.0 1.0 Minor 10/09 PM 5.3 0.9 0.1 None 11/09 AM 4.9 0.5 -0.5 None 11/10 PM 5.0 0.6 -0.4 None 12/10 AM 4.8 0.4 -0.3 None Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/07 PM 6.5 1.9 2.1 Minor 10/08 AM 6.3 1.7 1.2 Minor 10/08 PM 4.9 0.3 0.3 None 11/09 AM 4.9 0.3 -0.1 None 11/09 PM 4.9 0.3 0.0 None 12/10 AM 5.1 0.5 0.3 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/07 PM 6.0 2.0 1.9 Minor 10/09 AM 5.6 1.6 0.8 Minor 10/09 PM 4.1 0.1 -0.3 None 11/09 AM 4.1 0.1 -0.5 None 11/10 PM 4.3 0.3 -0.3 None 12/10 AM 4.4 0.4 0.0 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/07 PM 6.7 1.6 1.8 Minor 10/08 AM 6.6 1.5 1.0 Minor 10/09 PM 5.1 0.0 -0.2 None 11/09 AM 5.1 0.0 -0.5 None 11/10 PM 5.4 0.3 -0.1 None 12/10 AM 5.5 0.4 0.2 None Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/07 PM 4.0 1.5 1.6 Minor 10/08 AM 4.0 1.5 1.2 Minor 10/09 PM 3.1 0.6 0.5 None 11/09 AM 2.7 0.2 0.0 None 11/10 PM 2.7 0.2 0.0 None 12/10 AM 2.7 0.2 0.1 None &&