GEORGETOWN, Del. - La Red Health Center, serving uninsured and underinsured patients in Sussex County since 2001, recently unveiled a new logo reflecting its evolution and commitment to the community.
Dr. Fabricio Alarcon has been with La Red since it started as a helpline to facilitate access to medical care for the Hispanic community. The center has since expanded to offer a variety of services, including primary care, pediatrics, and behavioral health.
"We try to be a one-stop shop, and our new logo represents that. We've grown so much, and we feel that we have established very solid roots in the community that we want to serve, and we are here to stay and keep growing," said Dr. Alarcon, chief medical officer at La Red.
The logo embodies the center's growth and commitment. Rachel Hersh, the deputy director at La Red, explained its symbolism: "Trees represent growth and protection of the environment, of the people. The roots represent just a deep impact to the community, and being really grounded in the community that we've served for 23 years, and [the] hands in the middle of the logo, we wanted to represent strength, welcoming, and that resilience."
La Red continues to care for just under 14,000 patients, not limited to the Hispanic population, its Georgetown, Seaford, and Milford locations in Sussex County.
"What an honor to get to serve just a multifaceted community... to experience the difference of humanity that Sussex County is really made up," Hersh said.
Patients and the public will begin to see the new logo on signs, selected vehicles, and more.