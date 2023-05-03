GEORGETOWN, Del. - It was a happy accident that brought Ebony Johnson to La Red's 2nd Annual Health Resource Day, but she's grateful she had the opportunity to get her health checked up.
"I actually was riding past to go to Walmart, and I saw it, so I stopped in, and once I stopped in, I realized it was something that I needed to take part in," Johnson said.
Vendors and organizations like Beebe Healthcare, Food Bank of Delaware, La Esperanza, and Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition took part in this day to inform the community about all the services they offer and, in some cases, check their health right on the spot.
"We try to get a bunch of resources together so it's a one-stop shopping so our community can come by, see what's available in Sussex County, and help them out," John Russum, Behavioral Health Administrator at La Red Health Center, said.
Johnson shared some of the things she learned on Wednesday.
"That there is a lot of research out here, a lot of help for different ones, for the homeless ... for one who just don't know about the ins and outs of healthcare," Johnson said.
La Red Health Center is trying to make this a yearly event.