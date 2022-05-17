GEORGETOWN, De- Dozens of protestors gathered at the circle on Tuesday in Georgetown advocating to uphold the decision in March by the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission that denied the Coral Lakes proposal.
The developer, Schell Brothers, planned to build 315 single homes on land off of Robinsonville Rd in Lewes. Schell Brothers is appealing that decision.
While the protests occurred, the Sussex County Council adopted changes to environmental safeguards for waterways and wetlands.
It includes: doubling the size of buffering along new residential communities that adjoin waterways and wetlands to one hundred feet. Prohibiting clear cutting of trees and other vegetation in buffer areas. Require site plans to show points of access to buffered waterways for maintenance
work. Penaltes of $10,000 an quarter acre for damage caused to buffer areas.
Review of the Schell Brothers appeal is on the agenda for next week's County Council meeting.