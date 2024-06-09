MILFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that there will be lane closures and restrictions at the intersection of US 113 and Airport Road/North East Tenth Street starting on Wednesday, June 12.
This roadwork comes as DelDOT works to reconstruct an existing traffic signal and ADA pedestrian upgrades. The project also includes the installation of pedestrian crosswalks with signals on each leg of the intersection.
DelDOT said the roadwork is expected to last through mid-September, weather permitting. Drivers are reminded by DelDOT to slow down in work zones and expect minor delays while in the area.