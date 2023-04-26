GEORGETOWN, Del. - Intermittent and short-term lane closures in the area of the Route 9 and Park Avenue intersection will take place in the morning hours until 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 29 and until noon on Sunday, April 30. Drivers should expect delays.
The Delaware Department of Transportation said the closures are needed for utility work as part of phase two of the Park Avenue Relocation project. The project includes the reconstruction of the intersection and changes to turn lanes and signals as well as railroad crossing improvements.
More information about this project and additional road closures can be found at www.deldot.gov.