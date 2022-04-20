BETHANY BEACH, De- DELDOT is scheduling inspections for the Indian River Inlet Bridge on the Coastal Highway. The inspections will cause lane closures from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm each day for approximately one week
Below is the plan for the lane closures:
April 21, 2022 & April 22, 2022 and April 25, 2022 & April 26, 2022
The southbound right lane of Route 1 between Inlet Road and Turn Point Road will be closed. The closed right lane will be open to bicycle traffic.
April 27, 2022 & April 28, 2022
The northbound right lane of Route 1 between Access Road A and Inlet Road will be closed for the full length of the bridge. Pedestrian/bicycle traffic will be redirected onto the Route 1 shoulder at each end of the bridge. Pedestrian Flaggers will be positioned across the length of the bridge to direct pedestrians and alert of possible ADA hazards. Delaware Seashore State Park/South Inlet will be accessible during inspections.
All inspections are dependent on the weather.