DELAWARE - Lanternflies are back, according to the Delaware Farm Bureau. It is asking the public to be aware of the invasive species and to report any findings to Delaware's Department of Agriculture.
DESTRUCTIVE BUGS
According to the department's website, these insects are "detrimental to Delaware’s agricultural industries, the environment, and residential areas, and have an impact on interstate commerce." Spotted lanternflies attack hosts such as trees and crops, depleting them of their resources and leaving residue around the area that can destroy nearby plants.
LANTERNFLY APPEARANCE
The spotted lanternfly nymph begins life as a black bug with white polka dots and eight legs. As the nymph grows, the black turns to a bright red. The adult lanternfly is visually different than the nymph stage, appearing with a striped body and two sets of wings.
The Bureau says that spotted lanternfly eggs can be difficult to spot, but important to destroy. Eggs often meld into wooden or dirt areas with light tan casings. According to the University of Delaware’s Cooperative Extension, eggs can be several inches long and an inch or two wide.
WHAT TO DO
According to the Delaware Farm Bureau, to maintain Delaware's agriculture, forestry and other ecosystems, it is critical to kill this invasive species before it can lay eggs and to destroy the eggs when found. Researchers have recently discovered a possible solution for the lanternfly problem that would use wasps to kill lanternfly eggs. Several things can be done at home to help mitigate this issue including:
- Calling an expert. A list of pesticide professionals can be obtained on the Department of Agriculture's website.
- Using insecticides. It is important to read labels carefully, as chemicals in some products could cause damage to other creatures in the area.
- Home remedies. Spraying vinegar on spotted lanternflies has been helpful, but this remedy and its effects have not been studied.
- Searching for eggs. To safety remove spotted lanternfly eggs and prevent them from hatching in the future, eggs can be scraped off into a bag of rubbing alcohol.
For more information about the Delaware Farm Bureau, visit defb.org.