HARRINGTON, Del.- Nearly 6,000 people came out to the second annual DSN Outdoors Expo. Over 125 vendors filled the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington including cars; new and old, boats, local art, handmade candles, fishing products, tactical weapon training and so much more.
Allan Barr, from Ocean View brought his family from Ellendale to experience the expo for the first time.
"We saw the stuff that was being offered, like I mentioned to you, I saw Petey, so I wanted to bring the family, maybe get a picture with Petey and say hi."
Various demonstrations took stage along with live wrestling acts. Officials at the expo say an additional barn had to be added to the event to accommodate the growing number of people and vendors.
Jean Ellen Adams Gonzalez, who owns Henlopen Candles, was one of the vendors to bring her homemade products to the fairgrounds. Gonzalez says events like this bring a lot of much needed attention to her small business.
"It helps us a lot because being a small business, we don't have a lot of funds to advertise and a lot of people we know in our community, they want to, like, connect with local business owners. So being out and about in a marketplace is very helpful."
The DSN Expo is expected to return next year for all of the outdoor enthusiasts on Delmarva. However the next Draper Media event will be the Shore Living Expo in the fall.