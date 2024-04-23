SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The last day for classes for the Indian River School District has been moved to Wednesday, June 5. This decision comes after the district's regular meeting on April 22, where the Indian River Board of Education approved a series of changes to the 2023-2024 school district calendar.
According to the district, the changes came from unused surplus days built into the calendar for weather-related school cancellations.
The last day of school change is applicable to students in Grades PreK to 11 grade. The last day for teachers will be Friday, June 7 and the last day for paraprofessionals will be Wednesday, June 5. Thursday, June 6 will be a half remote day for grades and the other half will be a teacher work day.