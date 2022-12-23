Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY... ...STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very rough waters. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 1 AM EST Saturday. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, until 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for accumulation of ice on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous navigating conditions. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&