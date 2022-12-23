LEWES, Del. - With Christmas only a few days away, Delawareans are getting their last minute holiday shopping done at local businesses.
"Its been very brisk," said Kelly Racz, owner of Kelly's Outdoors Inc., "of course isn't kind of a unique situation. Being one of the few sporting goods stores in the local area."
Some shoppers are just trying to get some last-minute stocking stuffers.
"I'm trying to top off my wifes stocking. So I'm here trying to get a couple of things. So stocking is a little bit overflowing which is good," said John Ludlam, from Lewes.
Some businesses are using the holiday season to help bounce back from COVID-19.
"Business has been terrific.," said Tim Southerst, owner of PUZZLES and Lewes Gourmet. "Having said that we're still in it sounds crazy to say this but still adjusting and getting back to some form of normalcy post COVID."
"To support the town that you live in, there are a lot of big box stores that don't even feel the what people are spending, it doesn't really help their their bottom line, but here you know the local owners really appreciate the support of the residents," said Linda Evans, of Lewes.
Whether you shopped early or need to get some last minute shopping done, one thing remains true: the spirit of the Holidays is alive and well.