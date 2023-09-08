Last weekend for lifeguards in Dewey Beach

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Lifeguards in Dewey Beach will be hanging up their whistles after Sunday, until next summer. This concerns people living in Dewey Beach because there are going to be high rip current warnings in place for next week.
Brad Olsen, who lives in Dewey Beach told CoastTV that he is worried about people's judgement before they go in for a swim.
"People just think the ocean is a big swimming pool and they just hop in and go for it, but they don't realize what they're getting themselves into."
Roberto Marlin-Landa, who lives and works in Dewey Beach, stated his number one worry with having no lifeguard patrol during a high rip current warning period.
"What concerns me the most is making sure the kids are safe, that's my biggest worry."
The Dewey Beach Patrol wants people to pay extra attention before and when they are in the water.
Fifth-year guard with Dewey Beach Patrol, Patrick Williamson, explained a sign of a possible rip current people should keep an eye out for.
"If there's any debris on the beach that is floating in and washing back out that's typically where a rip current would be," said Williamson.
If you find yourself in a dangerous situation, never fight the water and swim parallel to the shoreline.